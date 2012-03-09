BRIEF-Golar LNG Ltd announces pricing of $350 mln of 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2022
ATHENS, March 9 Greece's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 7.5 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2011, the country's statistics office said on Friday based on seasonally unadjusted provisional estimates.
The contraction, which followed a 5.0 percent GDP decline in the previous quarter, was deeper than a previous Feb. flash estimate of -7.0 percent.
Data on a quarterly basis were not provided. **************************************************
KEY FIGURES Q4 2011 Q3 2011 Q2 2011 Q1 2011
GDP (y/y, pct) -7.5 -5.0 -7.3 -8.0
-------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Golar LNG Limited announces pricing of $350 million of 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Says that it received $20 million in new capital funding Source text for Eikon:
