ATHENS, May 15 Greece's gross domestic product
(GDP) contracted 6.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter
of 2012, the European Union's statistics office said on Tuesday,
based on seasonally unadjusted flash estimates.
The contraction follows a 7.5 percent GDP decline in the
previous quarter.
Data on a quarterly basis were not provided.
***************************************************************
KEY FIGURES Q1 2012 Q4 2011 Q3 2011 Q2 2011 Q1 2011
GDP (y/y, pct) -6.2 -7.5 -5.0 -7.3 -8.0
-----------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
