ATHENS, May 15 Greece's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 6.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2012, the European Union's statistics office said on Tuesday, based on seasonally unadjusted flash estimates.

The contraction follows a 7.5 percent GDP decline in the previous quarter.

Data on a quarterly basis were not provided. ***************************************************************

KEY FIGURES Q1 2012 Q4 2011 Q3 2011 Q2 2011 Q1 2011

GDP (y/y, pct) -6.2 -7.5 -5.0 -7.3 -8.0

source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Harry Papachristou; Editing by Ingrid Melander)