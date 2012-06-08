ATHENS, June 8 Greece's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 6.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2012, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday, based on seasonally unadjusted preliminary estimates.

The contraction was deeper than a previous -6.2 percent flash estimate in May and followed a 7.5 percent slump in the last quarter of 2011.

Data on a quarterly basis were not provided. ************************************************************

KEY FIGURES Q1 2012 Q4 2011 Q3 2011 Q2 2011 Q1 2011

GDP (y/y, pct) -6.5 -7.5 -5.0 -7.3 -8.0

----------------------------------------------------------

source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)