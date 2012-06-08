ATHENS, June 8 Greece's gross domestic product
(GDP) shrank 6.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of
2012, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday,
based on seasonally unadjusted preliminary estimates.
The contraction was deeper than a previous -6.2 percent
flash estimate in May and followed a 7.5 percent slump in the
last quarter of 2011.
Data on a quarterly basis were not provided.
KEY FIGURES Q1 2012 Q4 2011 Q3 2011 Q2 2011 Q1 2011
GDP (y/y, pct) -6.5 -7.5 -5.0 -7.3 -8.0
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)