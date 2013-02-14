ATHENS, Feb 14 Greece's gross domestic product
(GDP) shrank 6.0 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of
2012, based on Eurostat flash estimates released on Thursday.
The contraction, based on seasonally unadjusted data,
followed a revised 6.7 percent slump in the third quarter.
Data on quarter-on-quarter changes were not provided.
For the full year of 2012, Greece's economy shrank by about
6.5 percent based on the latest figures, in line with government
projections, after a 7.1 percent contraction in 2011.
************************************************************
KEY FIGURES Q4 2012 Q3 2012 Q2 2012 Q1 2012
GDP (y/y, pct) -6.0 -6.7* -6.4* -6.7
----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: Eurostat