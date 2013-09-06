ATHENS, Sept 6 Greece's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 3.8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2013, less than a previous 4.6 percent contraction estimate in August, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.

The decline, based on seasonally unadjusted data, followed a 5.6 percent slump in the first quarter, bringing the economy's annual contraction pace in the first half to 4.7 percent.

The country's international lenders project the economy will shrink 4.2 percent this year. **********************************************************

KEY FIGURES Q2 2013 Q1 2013 Q4 2012 Q3 2012

GDP (y/y, pct) -3.8 -5.6 -5.7 -6.7

----------------------------------------------------

* revised

source: ELSTAT