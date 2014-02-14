ATHENS, Feb 14 Greece's economy shrank 2.6 percent year-on-year in the last quarter of 2013, at its slowest pace since the country got its bailout in 2010, data by Eurostat showed on Friday. The preliminary reading, based on seasonally-unadjusted data, was the smallest year-on-year decline since the second quarter of 2010 and brought the economy's full-year 2013 contraction to about 3.7 percent. Greece does not provide seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter GDP data, which most countries use to measure their economic performance. Greece and its international lenders had projected the economy would shrink 4.0 percent in 2013, in what they expect to be the end of the country's six-year recession. *************************************************************** KEY FIGURES Q4 2013 Q3 2013 Q2 2013 Q1 2013 GDP (y/y, pct) -2.6 -3.0 -3.7 -5.5 ---------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: Eurostat