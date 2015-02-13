BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP enters into an amended and restated note purchase agreement
* NGL Energy Partners LP - on March 31, 2017, co entered into an amended and restated note purchase agreement effective as of December 31, 2016
ATHENS, Feb 13 Greece's economy contracted slightly in the last quarter of 2014 compared to the previous three-month period, a flash estimate by the European Union's statistics service Eurostat showed on Friday. The estimate on gross domestic product, based on seasonally adjusted data, showed the 182 billion euro economy shrank 0.2 percent in the Sept-to-Dec. period from a 0.7 percent quarterly growth pace in the third quarter. Year-on-year, the economy grew 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter, Eurostat said based on seasonally adjusted figures. Greece's statistics service ELSTAT's flash estimate showed the economy grew by 1.5 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter based on seasonally unadjusted data, from an upwardly revised 2.0 percent pace in the third quarter, below an average forecast of 2.2 percent growth by economists polled by Reuters. Athens and its EU/IMF lenders have projected growth of 0.6 percent for 2014 as a whole. The latest official estimate by the previous government's finance minister was 0.7 percent. ************************************************************** KEY FIGURES Q4 2014 Q3 2014 Q2 2014 Q1 2014 GDP (q/q, pct)* -0.2 0.7 0.3*** 0.7*** GDP (y/y, pct)** 1.5 2.0*** 0.3*** -0.5*** ----------------------------------------------------- * seasonally adjusted ** seasonally unadjusted *** revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
NEW YORK, April 4 There is no risk of a high-yield junk bond "meltdown" because the risk of a recession is low, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on a client webcast on Tuesday.
* Applied Optoelectronics-On March 29, co's Chinese unit received notice of release related to land use rights, buildings pledged as collateral for credit facilities