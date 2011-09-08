BRIEF-Paramount Gold Nevada announces $3.66 mln private placement
* Paramount Gold Nevada announces $3.66 million private placement with proceeds to advance Grassy Mountain to pre-feasibility
ATHENS, Sept 8 Greece's statistics service (ELSTAT) on Thursday released the following provisional, seasonally unadjusted estimates for second quarter 2011 gross domestic product (GDP).
Year-on-year, GDP contracted by 7.3 percent, more than a previous -6.9 percent flash estimate.
ELSTAT, which usually publishes seasonally adjusted GDP figures, did not provide data on a quarterly basis. ************************************************** KEY Q2 2011* Q1 2011* Q4 2010* Q3 2010* FIGURES (pct)
-7.3 -8.1 -8.8 -4.8 * seasonally unadjusted
source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Paramount Gold Nevada announces $3.66 million private placement with proceeds to advance Grassy Mountain to pre-feasibility
KINSHASA, Feb 7 Armed men attacked Banro Corp's Twangiza gold mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo early on Tuesday, leaving three police and one assailant dead, the company said.
* Finmin uses the Norwegian experience (Adds details, source, quotes, background)