ATHENS, Feb 14 Greece's economy shrank at an annual 7 percent rate in the last quarter of 2011 as the recession deepened, following a 5 percent decline in Q3, flash estimates by the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) showed on Tuesday.

The projection, based on seasonally unadjusted data, means the economy contracted by an average 6.8 percent for the whole of 2011, more than earlier estimates of 5.5-6 percent.

The size of the contraction will make it harder to meet revenue targets to cut the country's budget gap.

Hurt by austerity policies designed to repair its finances and ease its debt burden, Greece is in its fifth consecutive year of recession. It adopted more belt-tightening measures on Sunday in an effort to secure a new EU/IMF bailout.

"In line with our expectations, the pace of contraction accelerated in the fourth quarter as a result of fiscal austerity measures, depressed consumer and business confidence and lingering uncertainty over the sovereign debt crisis," said EFG Eurobank economist Platon Monokroussos.

At current prices, Greece's gross domestic product declined to 215 billion euros last year. Based on recent projections, authorities now expect a cumulative decline of 4 to 5 percent in 2012 to 2013.

The government was rushing on Tuesday to find 325 million euros in budget cuts to satisfy euro zone finance ministers due to meet on Wednesday to decide on the bailout. That sum, details if which have still to be given, is part of 3.3 billion euros of wage, pension and job cuts adopted on Sunday.

Without further aid, Greece will struggle to make 14.5 billion euros of debt repayments falling due on March 20.

ELSTAT did not provide detailed estimates on the GDP components - consumption, capital investment, exports and imports - in the fourth quarter. Economists say net exports appear to have been the sole positive contributor last year.

Exports of goods and services grew 3.2 percent year-on-year in the third quarter while imports fell 4.3 percent, helping to improve the overall trade deficit and partly offset the decline in gross domestic product.

"Successful completion of the bond swap and the second bailout package may provide some stabilisation in domestic sentiment," Monokroussos said.

"But the recession will continue this year. All in all, a return to positive growth appears unlikely before the second half of 2013." (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Catherine Evans)