* Q2 GDP contracted 6.9 pct y/y vs 8.1 pct drop in Q1
* Recessionary pressures seen worse in H2 on austerity
* Analysts say recession will last longer than f'cast
* Data not seasonally adjusted, no q/q figure
By Harry Papachristou and Ingrid Melander
ATHENS, Aug 12 Greece's severe recession slowed
in the second quarter, data showed on Friday, but economists
said recessionary pressures would worsen in the second half as
more austerity kicks in, making EU/IMF targets harder to meet.
Gross domestic product fell 6.9 percent in the second
quarter from a year earlier, after contracting 8.1 percent in
the first quarter, according to a seasonally unadjusted flash
estimate from statistics agency ELSTAT.
Greece's trade balance improved as demand for imports
declined and exports picked up, but that was not enough to
compensate for a sharp fall in domestic consumption and
investment, ELSTAT said.
Economists said that, although the figures suggested an
easing, austerity measures were driving Greece's 230 billion
euro economy towards a third consecutive year of steep
recession, undermining a second rescue programme hammered out by
EU leaders in late July.
"While the annual growth rate has become less negative for
the second consecutive quarter ... -6.9 percent is still
incredibly weak," said Ben May of Capital Economics.
"It looks like Greece will continue to struggle to meet its
budget deficit reduction goals and more generally, we think it
will remain in recession for a lot longer than official
forecasts predict," said May, predicting the economy would
continue to shrink in 2012 and 2013.
Greece's budgetary forecasts are built on the assumption its
economy will return to modest growth of 0.6 percent next year,
accelerating to 2.1 percent in 2013.
ELSTAT, which usually publishes seasonally adjusted GDP
figures, did not say when it would do so for the second quarter.
Unadjusted data tend to put a rosier tint on output by
overstating activity from sectors such as tourism and
construction which pick up during warmer weather.
SECOND HALF LOOKS WORSE
A contracting economy makes Greece's debt mountain of around
350 billion euros even larger compared to its output and
decreases the tax revenues available to service it and pay for
government administration, schools and healthcare.
Main opposition conservative party New Democracy, which
opposes the EU/IMF bailout and has been urging the government
for months to cut taxes, said the data showed the country was on
the wrong track.
"The economy is going through a long desert ... This
confirms this is the wrong recipe to get out of the crisis,"
economy spokesman Christos Staikouras said in a statement.
Figures earlier this week showed the central government
deficit widened by a quarter in the first seven months of 2011.
Athens had already missed targets under a 110 billion euro
EU/IMF bailout programme agreed last year, forcing Prime
Minister George Papandreou's government to agree a new round of
austerity measures in June to avert bankruptcy.
In response, EU leaders agreed a further 109 billion euro
bailout for Greece, subject to Athens pressing ahead with the
austerity and privatisation package.
With a VAT rate increase and a lowering of the threshold to
pay income tax agreed under that plan due to kick in from
September, economists warned that consumption was likely to be
further hit in the second half of this year.
"Most conjunctural, key forward-looking indicators in the
third quarter point to a deterioration," said Nikos Magginas of
National Bank of Greece. "In the second half, we expect
recessionary pressures to increase because all corrective fiscal
measures will fall in that period."
Magginas forecast a full-year contraction of GDP of between
4 and 4.2 percent of GDP, slightly worse than the government's
target of a 3.9 percent drop.
Rising unemployment is also likely to weigh on domestic
demand. With companies shedding jobs and many shops closing,
unemployment in Greece already hit a record high 16.6 percent in
May as job cuts in the wider economy outweighed the seasonal
rise in tourism.
(Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Catherine Evans)
