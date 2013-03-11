* Q4 GDP shrinks 5.7 pct, less than previous flash estimate
* Slump in consumption continues, imports fall
* GDP seen contracting by 4.5 pct this year
ATHENS, March 11 Greece's economy shrank at an
annual 5.7 percent in the last quarter of 2012, combining for a
20 percent slump in real terms
since 2008.
It would have been worse but for a 17.5 percent drop in the
country's fourth quarter trade gap, the country's statistics
service ELSTAT said on Monday
The revised gross domestic product data showed a slightly a
milder contraction than a 6 percent flash estimate made in
February, but Greece is still expected to contract for a sixth
straight year this year,
The government and the central bank both project a 4.5
percent 2013 contraction.
"The preliminary data confirmed the continuing contraction
of domestic demand, with lower imports providing a positive
influence," said Eurobank economist Platon Monokroussos.
Consumption, the main driver behind Greece's gross domestic
product (GDP), fell 9 percent year-on-year, continuing to weigh
on output.
Gross capital investment fell 10.3 percent in the fourth
quarter, its rate of decline slowing compared to previous
quarters.
The latest figures bring the full-year 2012 contraction to
6.4 percent, broadly in line with government projections.
KEY FIGURES Q4 2012 Q3 2012 Q2 2012 Q1 2012
GDP (y/y, pct) -5.7 -6.7 -6.4 -6.7
source: ELSTAT