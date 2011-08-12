(Corrects to change Q1 GDP data to - 8.1 pct from -8.2 pct
in paragraph 2)
* Q2 GDP contracted 6.9 pct y/y vs 8.1 pct drop in Q1
* Recessionary pressures seen worse in H2 on austerity
* Analysts say recession will last longer than f'cast
By Harry Papachristou and Ingrid Melander
ATHENS, Aug 12 Greece's severe recession slowed
in the second quarter, data showed on Friday, but economists
said recessionary pressures would worsen in the second half as
new austerity measures bite, jeopardising Athens' ability to
meet EU/IMF fiscal targets.
Greek gross domestic product fell 6.9 percent in
the second quarter from a year earlier, after contracting
8.1 percent in the first quarter, according to a flash
estimate from Greece's national statistics agency ELSTAT.
ELSTAT did not say when it would release seasonally adjusted
figures for the second quarter.
Economists said that, although the figures suggested a
slight easing in the second quarter, austerity measures were
driving Greece's 230 billion euro economy toward a third
consecutive year of steep recession, undermining a second rescue
programme hammered out by EU leaders in late July.
"While the annual growth rate has become less negative for
the second consecutive quarter ... -6.9 percent is still
incredibly weak," said Ben May of Capital Economics.
"It looks like Greece will continue to struggle to meet its
budget deficit reduction goals and more generally, we think it
will remain in recession for a lot longer than official
forecasts predict," said May, predicting the economy would
continue to shrink in 2012 and 2013.
Greece's budgetary forecasts are built on the assumption its
economy will return to modest growth of 0.6 percent next year,
accelerating to 2.1 percent in 2013.
SECOND HALF LOOKS WORSE
A contracting economy makes Greece's debt mountain of around
350 billion euros even larger compared to its output and
decreases the tax revenues available to service it and pay for
government administration, schools and healthcare.
Figures earlier this week showed the central government
deficit widened by a quarter in the first seven months of 2011.
Athens had already missed targets under a 110 billion euro
EU/IMF bailout programme agreed last year, forcing Prime
Minister George Papandreou's government to agree a new round of
austerity measures in June to avert bankruptcy.
In response, EU leaders agreed a further 109 billion euro
bailout for Greece, subject to Athens pressing ahead with the
austerity and privatisation package.
With a VAT rate increase and a lowering of the threshold to
pay income tax agreed under that plan due to kick in from
September, economists warned that consumption was likely to be
further hit in the second half of this year.
"Most conjunctural, key forward-looking indicators in the
third quarter point to a deterioration," said Nikos Magginas of
National Bank of Greece. "In the second half, we expect
recessionary pressures to increase because all corrective fiscal
measures will fall in that period."
Magginas forecast a full-year contraction of GDP of between
4 and 4.2 percent of GDP, slightly worse than the government's
target of a 3.9 percent drop.
Rising unemployment is also likely to weigh on domestic
demand. With companies shedding jobs and many shops closing,
unemployment in Greece already hit a record high 16.6 percent in
May as job cuts in the wider economy outweighed the seasonal
rise in tourism.
