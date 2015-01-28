BERLIN Jan 28 German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday there was no longer any risk of contagion in the euro zone as a result of concerns about Greece's new anti-bailout government, adding that Greece should remain in the currency bloc.

"We no longer have a contagion risk as we did two years ago. It is clearly better," Gabriel, who is also Germany's deputy chancellor and head of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), told a news conference.

"All the decisions in recent years about a banking union and structural reforms in countries like Spain, Portugal and Ireland show that we no longer have to worry like we did back then," he said.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Michelle Martin)