BERLIN, June 18 Germany does not believe the
time is right for granting Greece any leeway or additional time
on its reform commitments under the international bailout
agreement, a German government spokesman said on Monday.
"It's decisive now for the troika to be convinced that
Greece will stick to its agreements and fully implement the
agreed reforms. Now is not the time for any kind of discounts to
Greece," said deputy government spokesman Georg Streiter.
Asked about whether there was any room for giving Greece
extra time to meet its reform targets, as suggested by German
Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle earlier on Monday, Streiter
said: "We stand by what has been agreed."
