ATHENS Oct 7 Germany pledged on Friday to
advise Greece on cutting red tape and attracting private
investment to help its economy get back on its feet and have a
fighting chance to cope with its debt.
Berlin has offered to send civil servants and banking
experts to guide Athens on matters of investment, project
financing, regulation and EU subsidies, under the terms of a
bilateral agreement signed after two months of talks.
German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler inked the deal
during a visit to Greece as head of a 70-strong delegation of
German industry representatives who seek business in the
debt-laden country, mainly in renewable energy and waste
treatment.
Roesler and Greek Development Minister Mihalis Chrysohoidis
hailed the agreement as a key step in efforts to revive the
debt-laden country's economy, which is expected to go through
its fifth year of recession in 2012, partly because of austerity
prescribed by its international lenders, including Germany.
"The purpose of this visit is to get German investments to
Greece, to improve Greece's competitiveness," Roesler said. "It
seems after all, that there is life after debt," Chrysohoidis
said.
The German experts will help Greece to cut red tape, set up
a new state bank to finance business projects, write new
competition laws and make better use of European Union
subsidies. There were no specific targets for trade or
investment volumes.
The deal may also help to thaw relations between the two
countries, which have suffered under the strain of the debt
crisis.
Many German taxpayers are hostile to a 110-billion euro
bailout for Athens agreed last year, in which Berlin is the
biggest single contributor. At the same time, many Greeks think
Germany is exacting too high a price for its solidarity.
"The stronger ones must help the weaker ones, especially in
difficult times," the German minister said. "But this must build
on economic prudence and financial rationality," said Roesler,
who became last month the first German cabinet member to suggest
that Greece may have to go into an orderly default.
Germany has a big stake in the Greek economy. Athens has
been one of the biggest buyers of German armaments over the past
decade. German companies manage some of Greece's largest firms,
including the country's biggest telecoms company OTE (OTEr.AT)
and the Athens International Airport, managed by engineering
firm Hochtief .
Greece's cash-strapped hospitals owe dozens of millions of
euros in arrears to German drugmakers and health equipment
providers, such as Bayer (BAYGn.DE).
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by Stephen Nisbet)