ATHENS Feb 23 Ruediger Bolz has 350
students coming through the doors of his German language
institute in central Athens each day - 20 percent up on a year
go.
The rush among Greeks to learn German may seem odd after the
war of words between the two countries, with Athens fuming at
German accusations of financial mismanagement and some Greek
media playing on Nazi caricatures of Berlin politicians.
Yet for Bolz, who has run the Goethe-Institut for the last
six years, there is no mystery: his Greek pupils are happy to
side-step politics and face up to harsh economic realities by
acquiring new skills.
"Most of those coming to us are young students or academics
and they are doing all they can to improve their professional
qualifications," Bolz said in his office at the state-run
agency, which like the British Council or French Institute has
the job of promoting national culture and language.
"No doubt some of them have plans to leave Greece but most
of them just think they will stand a better chance of getting a
job if they have a foreign language - in Greece or elsewhere."
Greek unemployment has soared to over 20 percent largely due
to the global slowdown and a first round of budget cuts demanded
by lenders as the price for a first debt bailout in 2010 to save
Greece from a chaotic default.
One youth in two is out of a job in Greece - and that rate
will not improve as a result of the austerity cure imposed
alongside the new 130-billion-euro ($172-billion) rescue package
agreed by countries in the 17-nation euro zone on Tuesday.
That deal was won after Germany's finance minister had
likened the Greek public purse to a "bottomless pit" and
Greece's president, Karolos Papoulias - a veteran of resistance
to Nazi World War Two occupation - bristled at German "insults".
One Greek tabloid printed a computer-generated image of
Chancellor Angela Merkel in a Nazi uniform, while the head of
German manufacturer Bosch called for Greece to be kicked out of
the European Union. A Greek electrical union has hit back by
calling for a boycott of Bosch products.
Opinion surveys often indicate a certain Greek mistrust of
Germany. A study this month by pollster VPRC released by Epikera
magazine on Thursday showed 76 percent of respondents thought
Germany was "rather hostile" towards Greece.
Bolz said the row had mostly passed his office by.
GOING NATIVE
While youths torched dozens of Greek-run businesses across
Athens during protests this month, the modern concrete-and-glass
building that houses the Goethe-Institut - which in 1952 became
the first of around 150 such outposts of German culture around
the world - was unscathed.
"We get one or two stupid emails a month, often anonymous,"
said Bolz. "But all of our events are going on as usual."
Brochures in Bolz's office pay testimony to Greece's long
ties with a country that vies with China as the world's top
exporter. One shows an 1884 advert by an Athens restaurant
boasting of its Bavarian beer, while another advert invites
Greek gamblers to take part in a 1878 German-run lottery.
One blot in the German-Greek relationship came in 2000 when
an Athens court ordered the seizure of the Goethe-Institut and
other German state property in Greece to satisfy reparation
claims by war-time victims. But a Greek minister stopped the
order after a two-year legal wrangle.
Downstairs in the institute's cafe, conversations inevitably
turn to the privations felt by Greeks at the hard end of the
budget cuts - the higher taxes on wages and the whittling away
of the pensions of parents and grandparents.
Lisa Hamuzopulos, the German-speaking Swiss who has run the
cafe for 13 years, said clients were spending less and that
discussions on the crisis had to be handled with care.
"Not everyone accepts they bear some responsibility for
this. As long as they don't get that, it will be difficult for
them," she said. "But there isn't any hostility to us - if
anything, people are friendlier."
Bolz, who has a Greek wife, said he has encountered no
anti-German sentiment in Greece and says the more common feeling
is that of hurt pride at the measures imposed from on high by
the "troika" of EU bodies and the International Monetary Fund.
While admitting to having gone at least partly native after
25 years of close ties to the country, he said foreign lenders
must accept that there is no quick fix to problems which most
ordinary Greeks knew had been building up for years.
"I think the process has started now," he said. "Greece is
on the right path but it will take longer than we think."
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(editing by Elizabeth Piper)