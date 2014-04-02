BRUSSELS, April 2 Germany will support further financial help for Greece, should the country require more aid after the current bailout ends this year, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

Euro zone governments have lent 240 billion euros to Greece in exchange for tough reforms and fiscal austerity after the country was cut off from markets in 2010 because of its unsustainable public finances.

Greece does not want to borrow more from the euro zone, hoping to return to markets this year, but its euro zone peers are cautious, stressing success depends on the implementation of all reforms promised under the bailout programme. (Reporting By John O'Donnell, writing by Jan Strupczewski)