ATHENS Jan 15 Negotiations between Greece
and creditor banks on a deal aimed at cutting the country's
towering debt pile are tough but will yield positive results,
Germany's foreign minister said during a visit to Athens on
Sunday.
"Discussions (on the bond swap) are difficult but with good
faith they will reach a good result," said Guido Westerwelle,
who was speaking through an interpreter.
Westerwelle's visit came two days after talks on the
so-called private sector involvement (PSI) broke down, pushing
Athens closer to default.
Germany has repeatedly urged Greece to meet the fiscal
conditions set out for it by its lenders to continue receiving
aid.
