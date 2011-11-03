CANNES, France Nov 3 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that ensuring the stability of the euro was a bigger priority than guaranteeing Greece's continued membership in the single currency bloc.

Speaking to reporters at a G20 summit in southern France, Merkel reiterated that Greece would not receive a 6th tranche of EU/IMF aid until it had given unequivocal backing to new bailout package agreed by European leaders at a summit last month.

"What counts for us is actions," Merkel said. "We want to see action." (Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Noah Barkin)