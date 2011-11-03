FOREX-Yen holds gains, European political risks generate safe-haven demand
* French political woes hit euro, other EU election risks weigh
CANNES, France Nov 3 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that ensuring the stability of the euro was a bigger priority than guaranteeing Greece's continued membership in the single currency bloc.
Speaking to reporters at a G20 summit in southern France, Merkel reiterated that Greece would not receive a 6th tranche of EU/IMF aid until it had given unequivocal backing to new bailout package agreed by European leaders at a summit last month.
"What counts for us is actions," Merkel said. "We want to see action." (Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Noah Barkin)
* French political woes hit euro, other EU election risks weigh
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02072017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Japan External Trade Organisation Chief Director General Kazuya Nakajo and Executive Vice President Shigeki Maedi to s
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise