BERLIN, March 2 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Monday that Greece needs to give more details on the
reforms it promised euro zone peers in return for the extension
of its aid programme.
"Now it's about specifying these reform proposals," Merkel
said in a speech in Berlin, adding that the bailout extension
approved last week by the German Bundestag should help the Greek
reform programme to succeed.
Merkel also said that there was a need for stronger economic
policy coordination among euro zone members.
