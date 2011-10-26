* Greeks despair at German meddling in their affairs
By Amie Ferris-Rotman
ATHENS, Oct 26 The dark shadow of German-driven
austerity measures squeezing Greece has revived historical
enmities and evoked comparisons to the massive destruction of
the Mediterranean country at the hands of Nazi Germany over 65
years ago.
Cartoons have sprung up depicting the European Union's
"troika" as ferocious soldiers in World War Two German uniforms,
and some Greeks are beginning to resent the German tourists
flocking their ancient sites.
The staff cartoonist for the liberal daily Eleftherotypia
has drawn dozens of such cartoons in recent months, often
showing Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos giving the
Nazi salute "Sieg Heil" (Hail Victory) to a soldier.
"I used the German uniforms symbolically," cartoonist
Stathis Stavropoulos told Reuters through an interpreter.
"They show that what Germany did not manage with weapons
during World War Two, it is now trying to do through economic
means," he said.
The war, during which Greece was occupied and suffered
enormous losses, is still a touchy subject today despite
Greece's fierce resistance movement at the time.
Some voices in the media have called the present Greek
government 'dosilogos', a word meaning traitor and which
referred to Greeks who collaborated with the Nazis during the
war.
One of Stavropoulos' cartoons, published on Oct. 15, shows a
soldier in German uniform watching over Venizelos as he barks at
a Greek citizen to cough up more money in taxes.
Defying violent street protests, Greek parliament approved a
painful set of austerity measures last week to ensure the
release of a vital 8 billion euro ($11 billion) loan tranche
from the EU and International Monetary Fund (IMF), which the
government needs to keep paying its bills past November.
STREET ART
Germany, the euro zone's largest economy, has been playing a
key role in trying to prevent Europe's Greece-spurred debt
crisis from spiralling. The "troika" unites the EU, IMF and the
European Central Bank, which is headquartered in Frankfurt.
Another cartoon from last month shows a soldier atop
Venizelos asking why lists of names for the "Labour Reserve"
remain empty, nodding at Greece's new austerity law which wants
30,000 state workers put aside. They will be laid off
permanently if no other public sector job is found for them
within a year.
In the cartoon, a young Greek answers the soldier: "They are
empty as you exterminated the Communists, the Jews, the
homosexuals, the gypsies and the crazies last time", in an
obvious swipe comparing the "troika" to Nazis.
For ordinary Greeks, the German presence in their affairs is
chilling. The German head of a new EU task force for Greece,
Horst Reichenbach, is often poked fun at in media, who link his
last name to the Third Reich.
"We hate the Germans now. They want to buy up our monuments
and islands on the cheap," said Faye, a 39-year-old writer in
the historical centre of Athens, echoing widespread fears that
richer European countries will want collateral on loans.
Prime Minister George Papandreou has dismissed such
suggestions from other countries as "insults".
"When I hear them I just turn the other direction," Faye
said, pointing at a group of elderly German tourists, their
cheeks slightly burned from the strong October sun.
Work by a Greek street artist, who goes by the name
Bleeps.gr, adds to the collective ire.
He unveiled a piece last week on a concrete wall in a
rundown area in central Athens, depicting a life-size man on
crutches holding a Greek-German sign saying: "Health is kaput",
using the German word for "broken".
Illustrating the heavy toll the economic crisis is taking on
health, Bleeps.gr said he chose German to highlight the Greek
government's plans to take legal action against German firm
Siemens for allegedly bribing Greek officials.
The cash-strapped government said it wants to seek
compensation for damages it suffered by past corrupt practices.
REPARATIONS
Such newfound anger towards Germans adds to decades of
pent-up resentment over what many Greeks say is unpaid
compensation for Nazi atrocities.
Public opinion is being rallied by former Greek lawmaker
Manolis Glezos, 89, who famously risked his life in 1941 when he
scaled the Acropolis to pull down the Swastika flag.
He has repeatedly called on Germany to bail out Greece on
the grounds it owes Athens money for war crimes, telling local
media Germans owe around $40 billion.
Tensions with Germany have been on the rise since before the
first rescue package for Greece was agreed in May 2010. In
February that year, opposition lawmakers said Germany should pay
reparations for its wartime occupation of Greece before
criticising the country over its yawning deficits.
Deputy Prime Minister Theodoros Pangalos stoked tensions in
the same month by saying gold taken away from the Greek central
bank by Nazi Germany had never been returned.
"I don't say they have to give back the money necessarily
but they have at least to say 'thanks'," he said.
Berlin dismissed that complaint and declined to comment on
remarks Pangalos made to a Portuguese newspaper two months later
that Germany's hard line on aid for Greece was based on a
"moral, racial approach" and the prejudice that Greeks don't
work enough.
Adding to national frustrations, Greek survivors of a Nazi
massacre lost one legal battle in July when the European Court
of Human Rights ruled against their claim, which had been backed
by the Greek government, but the case is still pending.
Germany paid Greece $67 million in war reparations in the
1960s and has since refused to pay any more.
(Editing by Jon Boyle)