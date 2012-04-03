By Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, April 3 A senior German official
dampened Greek hopes of selling massive quantities of solar
power to Germany, saying Berlin would bolster its own renewable
energy production before considering any imports.
Sun-baked Greece last year unveiled a plan to become
Europe's solar energy powerhouse, attracting up to 20 billion
euros of investment in the decades to come to boost its
recession-hit economy and help cut its huge debt.
"Project Helios", named after the Greek god of the sun,
involves handing over public land to investors to multiply Greek
solar power production by about 50 times, from 206 megawatts
(MW) in 2010 to 2.2 gigawatts (GW) by 2020 and up to 10 GW by
2050.
Greece hopes to sell most of this to central European
countries, particularly Germany which plans to replace its
nuclear power capacity with renewable energy sources.
But Germany wants to first develop its own solar capacity
before considering any imports, deputy energy minister Juergen
Becker told a conference in Athens.
"We can't consider imports of electricity from renewables as
anything more than a useful supplement to the expansion of our
own renewable potential," Becker said.
Importing solar power may become an option for Germany in
the longer run, but Berlin did not want Helios to replace
Germany's expansion, he told a panel discussion involving Greek
Energy Minister George Papaconstantinou and EU Energy
Commissioner Guenther Oettinger.
Before selling any electricity to Germany, Greece would also
need to drastically cut the guaranteed prices it pays solar
power producers down to the German level, which is currently
half that of Greece, Becker said.
Selling to Germany at Greek prices "would set (energy) costs
for (German) consumers soaring ... any financial support from
Germany (for Greece) would have to come from other sources,"
said Becker.
Germany has recently cut its own guaranteed prices to solar
power producers to stem a flow of solar power projects that were
encouraged by a previous, more generous set of subsidies.
Greece regards clean energy as one of the few positives in
its uncompetitive economy, which is going through its longest
and deepest postwar recession as a result of a debt crisis.
The cash-strapped country needs foreign investors to finance
Helios, which includes leasing state land, free of any
administrative or legal burdens, to investors to install solar
panels.
Solar power accounts for just a negligible part of Greece's
electricity production. Renewables, mostly wind, currently cover
about 8 percent of total power demand in Greece.
