BERLIN, June 18 Comments by Foreign Minister
Guido Westerwelle that Germany may discuss giving Greece extra
time with its reform programme are not the agreed government
line, officials in Berlin said on Monday.
"Westerwelle's statements have not been agreed," one senior
government source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Westerwelle said after the election victory of pro-bailout
parties in Greece that the substance of the reform programme
remained non-negotiable but that Germany was willing to discuss
the time frame of the reforms.
"Forget it. That would take us much closer to a third
programme for Greece and we're far away from that," responded a
second government source. "Of course we are going to need to
talk to the Greek government, but that is not on the table."
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Matthias Sobolewski;
Edited by Stephen Brown)