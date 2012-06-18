BERLIN, June 18 Comments by Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle that Germany may discuss giving Greece extra time with its reform programme are not the agreed government line, officials in Berlin said on Monday.

"Westerwelle's statements have not been agreed," one senior government source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Westerwelle said after the election victory of pro-bailout parties in Greece that the substance of the reform programme remained non-negotiable but that Germany was willing to discuss the time frame of the reforms.

"Forget it. That would take us much closer to a third programme for Greece and we're far away from that," responded a second government source. "Of course we are going to need to talk to the Greek government, but that is not on the table."

