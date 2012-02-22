BERLIN Feb 22 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel may struggle to win a parliamentary vote next week's on
Greece's bailout without the humiliation of relying on
opposition party support, lawmakers in her centre-right
coalition said on Wednesday.
Highlighting how unpopular aid for Greece is in Germany, the
biggest contributor to the 130 billion euro bailout, several
lawmakers from Merkel's conservatives and her junior partner,
the Free Democrats (FDP), said they planned to oppose the
package.
There is little doubt that the Bundestag lower house will
pass the package, agreed by euro zone finance ministers in the
early hours of Tuesday, due to the backing of the opposition
Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens.
But it would be a blow to Merkel if she has to rely on the
opposition in Monday's vote. The parliamentary budget committee
is due to discuss the package on Friday.
With an eye on voters who are sceptical about another
bailout, Germany insisted on tough conditions to be attached to
the financial rescue, including stricter supervision of Greek
reforms and a special escrow account for bailout funds.
This, politicians hoped, would help to ease the bailout's
passage through the Bundestag but it has not convinced all the
rebels, many of whom have voted against Merkel's government
before.
"I will vote 'no' whatever happens because this is purely
about delaying an insolvency," Klaus-Peter Willsch of Merkel's
Christian Democrats (CDU), told Reuters.
The FDP, which has long been more reluctant to agree to
bailouts and whose line has been "no blank cheques", also has
rebels. "We are in a spiral which we have to get out of and
therefore I will vote against," FDP lawmaker Sylvia Canel told
Reuters.
Four other members of Merkel's coalition have also said they
intended to vote "no", adding that they knew of other lawmakers
who wanted to do the same.
Merkel will be in trouble if more than 19 lawmakers vote
against or abstain.
While riding high in opinion polls due partly to her tough
stance on Greece, Merkel had to cave into the FDP and opposition
on Sunday and agree to their favoured candidate for federal
president after her choice resigned over a sleaze scandal.
The standoff and clear deterioration of relations within the
ruling coalition has raised questions about whether some
waiverers in the FDP will be emboldened to make a stand.
Rebels have opposed the coalition on issues related to the
euro zone debt crisis before, notably in an October vote on
boosting the euro zone's European Financial Stability Facility
rescue fund, but so far Merkel has not had to rely on the
opposition.
Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said the government was
confident the vote would pass.
Homing in on public opposition to stumping up more money for
Greece, SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel called on the government to
freeze the accounts of Greek tax exiles in Germany.
"I do not want to see pensioners in Greece and the little
people pay any more while millionaires and billionaries put
their money abroad," Gabriel said in a speech.
(Reporting by Thorsten Severin and Andreas Rinke; writing by
Madeline Chambers; editing by David Stamp)