ATHENS, June 21 The new Greek government plans
to revise the terms of its bailout from the European Union and
the International Monetary Fund without jeopardizing membership
of the euro zone, according to a policy document published on
Thursday.
"The unity government's goal is to tackle the crisis, open
the road to growth and revise terms of the bailout without
putting at risk the country's European course, nor its euro zone
membership," the document agreed by the coalition said.
Structural reforms and achieving a balanced budget will also
not be in doubt, the government added. Greece's European
partners say they are open to adjustments to the bailout but not
radical revisions.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)