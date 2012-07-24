BRIEF-KKR invests in China's Gambol pet group
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
ATHENS, July 24 A Greek court temporarily allowed Eldorado Gold Corp to continue with a gold mining project in the north of the country, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The judges found that this investment is of particular benefit to the Greek economy," an official at the Council of State, Greece's highest administrative court, said.
The ruling, however, is temporary until the Council holds a full hearing on the case at a later point, added the court official and another official close to the proceedings.
Earlier this month, another court had issued a provisional order suspending tree cutting in Eldorado's gold mining project in Halkidiki, northern Greece. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery and petrochemical project in Malaysia's southern state of Johor.
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses