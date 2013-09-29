* Party leader, 4 lawmakers linked to "criminal
organisation"
* Arrests follow Sept. 17 killing of anti-fascist rapper
* Golden Dawn denies any connection with killing
* Shake-up in police over signs of Golden Dawn influence
By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Sept 29 The leader of Greece's far-right
Golden Dawn party and four more of its lawmakers will appear in
court on Tuesday to enter pleas on charges of belonging to a
criminal organisation after being arrested following the killing
of an anti-fascist rapper.
They spent nine hours with prosecutors overnight and were
taken at 3:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) back to police headquarters where
they will be held until they appear before an investigating
magistrate on Tuesday.
The arrest of party leader Nikolaos Mihaloliakos, party
spokesman Ilias Kasidiaris, four other lawmakers and 13 party
members was the biggest mass detention of lawmakers since the
end of Greece's military dictatorship in 1974.
The other suspects will appear in court to make their pleas
on Wednesday, a court official said on condition of anonymity.
The fatal stabbing of 34-year-old Pavlos Fissas on Sept. 17
stirred outrage and protests across Greece and led to an
investigation into the party for evidence linking it to the
attack and dozens more criminal offences.
t has also prompted a shake-up of Greek police in light of
evidence obtained by investigators indicating that Golden Dawn
cells were operating within the force. Two police officers were
arrested on Saturday in connection with the inquiry and several
senior officers have been suspended or replaced.
Two days after the killing, the government passed onto the
highest civilian court a file containing 32 cases of suspected
crimes linked to members of Golden Dawn, including four knife
attacks on immigrants, one of which was fatal.
Late on Saturday evening, the detainees were taken under
high security to the prosecutors' office and charged officially
on evidence linking the party with a string of attacks,
including the stabbing of the rapper on Sept. 17 and the killing
of an immigrant earlier this year, court officials told Reuters.
The party has denied any connection with the killing and
Mihaloliakos has warned that Golden Dawn may pull its lawmakers
from parliament if the crackdown does not stop. That could touch
off several by-elections.
Golden Dawn rose from obscurity to gain 18 seats in
parliament last year on a virulently anti-immigrant agenda and
is now Greece's third most popular party, according to opinion
polls. Mihaloliakos is a Holocaust denier, party members have
given Nazi-style salutes and their emblem resembles a swastika.
Greek members of parliament do not lose their political
rights or seats unless there is a final court ruling against
them. But the government has proposed a law that would block
state funding for parties whose leaders or lawmakers are
prosecuted for felonies.
One more Gold Dawn legislator turned himself in on Sunday.
"Long live Golden Dawn!" MP Christos Pappas shouted as he
entered the Athens police headquarters.
Greek newspapers hailed the arrests as a victory for
democracy. "Golden Dawn's Holocaust," read the front page of the
leftist Ethnos daily. "Democracy is knocking out the neo-Nazis,"
read To Vima.