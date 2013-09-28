ATHENS, Sept 28 Lawmakers and members of the
far-right Golden Dawn party arrested on Saturday on charges of
being part of a criminal organisation will get a fair trial,
Greek Justice Minister Haralambos Athanassiou said.
"Democracy in Greece is strong," the minister said after
meeting Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and Public Order Minister
Nikos Dendias. "All those arrested will have a fair trial."
Senior Golden Dawn members, including its leader, were
arrested on Saturday in the biggest crackdown against a
political party in Greece since the fall of a military junta in
1974.