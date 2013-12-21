ATHENS Dec 21 Greece's coalition government
expelled one lawmaker who failed to back a controversial new
property law on Saturday.
This reduces the fragile two-party alliance of conservative
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras to three in the country's
300-seat parliament.
Lawmaker Byron Polydoras said the new property tax, which
includes farming land, amounted to "confiscation" and proposed
taxing offshore real estate companies instead. The new law is a
key element in Greece's efforts to meet its 2014 fiscal targets.