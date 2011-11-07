ATHENS Nov 7 The Greek government will issue a statement shortly to say talks on a new prime minister are continuing, a government official said on Monday, indicating no deal had been reached between the two main political parties on who would lead their coalition.

The official, who requested anonymity, said talks were continuing in a "constructive spirit".

Greek political leaders had been expected to agree on Monday on who would to lead the new crisis coalition to push through parliamentary approval of a euro zone bailout deal. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)