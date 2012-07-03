ATHENS, July 3 Greece's new government will
focus on cutting the country's budget and current account
deficits together with reviving its recession-hit economy,
Deputy Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Tuesday.
"We have underlined that it is necessary to apply additional
policies to reverse rising unemployment, contain recession and
help the economy recover," he told a conference in Athens.
"A basic aim is the economy's macro-economic adjustment
towards smaller twin deficits."
He reiterated the government's plan to tweak its latest
bailout package, saying that would be done to make it more
"viable and effective".
He added that the government would also try to pay out
arrears of about 6.5 billion euros to suppliers this year if it
could. Near-bankrupt Greece has held off on paying suppliers to
avoid running out of money.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Deepa Babington)