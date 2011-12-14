ATHENS Dec 14 Greece faces its worst year
of recession this year but could be on the way to recovery by
2013, Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said on Wednesday.
"In an unfavorable domestic and global recessionary
environment, there are some encouraging signs that lead us to
expect a return to positive growth in 2013," he told a
conference in Athens.
The International Monetary Fund expects Greece's economy to
contract by 6.0 percent in 2011 and by 3 percent in 2012, in
what would be its fifth year of recession.
Papademos also said joint euro zone bonds, which have been
rejected by German politicians, would be discussed in upcoming
EU summits as part of the bloc's response to the debt crisis
threatening the single currency.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Karolina Tagaris; Writing
by Ingrid Melander)