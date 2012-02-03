ATHENS Feb 3 Hackers associated with the
activist group Anonymous posted a protest against Greece's EU
and IMF-inspired austerity policies on the website of the
country's justice ministry on Friday, a ministry spokeswoman
said.
The site was taken offline until it was secure, she said.
Hackers involved with the loosely organised group Anonymous
have been linked to attacks around the world aimed at punishing
governments for policies they dislike or at showing that
corporations' data security efforts are inadequate.
The hackers said they were protesting against the
near-bankrupt country's bailout by the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund which has been associated with
unpopular austerity policies.
"You have joined the IMF against your people's
acquiescence... democracy was given birth in your country but
you have killed it," said a two-minute video in English which
said it was from Anonymous and was posted on the ministry
website.
Near-bankrupt Greece is currently locked in last-ditch talks
with its creditors to stave off a chaotic default that might
spill over to other euro zone countries.
