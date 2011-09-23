ATHENS, Sept 23 Greece's finance minister has told lawmakers he sees three scenarios to the resolve the debt crisis, including one in which it obtains an orderly default with a 50 percent haircut for bondholders, Greek media reported on Friday.

The other two scenarios would be a disorderly default or the implementation a second, 109 billion euro ($146 billion) bailout plan agreed between Greece and its lenders on July 21, newspapers Ethnos and Ta Nea said, citing people who heard a speech given by Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos.

Ta Nea, citing a person who heard the speech to lawmakers, quoted Venizelos as saying "it would be dangerous to request" the 50 percent haircut. He also said: "This would require an agreed and coordinated effort by many", the paper reported. ($1 = 0.743 Euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; writing by Michael Winfrey)