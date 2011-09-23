US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors seek fresh catalysts
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
ATHENS, Sept 23 Greece's finance minister has told lawmakers he sees three scenarios to the resolve the debt crisis, including one in which it obtains an orderly default with a 50 percent haircut for bondholders, Greek media reported on Friday.
The other two scenarios would be a disorderly default or the implementation a second, 109 billion euro ($146 billion) bailout plan agreed between Greece and its lenders on July 21, newspapers Ethnos and Ta Nea said, citing people who heard a speech given by Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos.
Ta Nea, citing a person who heard the speech to lawmakers, quoted Venizelos as saying "it would be dangerous to request" the 50 percent haircut. He also said: "This would require an agreed and coordinated effort by many", the paper reported. ($1 = 0.743 Euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; writing by Michael Winfrey)
* Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc reports a 8.1 percent passive stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kjF08N) Further company coverage:
* Pzena Investment Management LLC reports 5 percent passive stake in Murphy Oil Corp as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jURS1R) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)