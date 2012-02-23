* Greek auto fuel demand down 11 pct in 2011
* Seen falling further in 2012
* Hellenic Petroleum profit rises despite Greek crisis
* Company keeps dividend steady
(Adds company results, Greek austerity)
ATHENS, Feb 23 Austerity-hurt Greeks are
stocking up heating oil, bracing for further fuel tax increases
that form part of its EU/IMF-imposed austerity, the debt laden
country's biggest refiner said on Thursday.
And Hellenic is expected to face further challenges in the
summer when Iranian crude supplying its refineries with at least
a third of their input are banned.
Data from Eurostat suggests the proportion may have
increased in the latter half, rising to 58 percent in the third
quarter. Hellenic will also lose access to generous credit terms
from Iran once sanctions on its oil kick in.
But Chief Financial Officer Andreas Shiamishis said
replacing supply from Iran would be easy, adding substitutes
were likely to be sourced from Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Russia.
Heating oil sales increased in the first 11 months of last
year, in contrast to gasoline and diesel sales which slumped by
more than 10 percent, said the company at the presentation of
its fourth-quarter financial results.
"We've had a heavy winter, people are building inventories
as the government has announced that they will adjust the excise
duty in the next heating oil season" said Chief Executive
Officer John Costopoulos in a conference call with analysts.
Greek petroleum products used to be among Europe's cheapest
before the country's debt crisis. But since a 2010 bailout
agreement with the EU and IMF to stave off a chaotic default
that might destroy the euro, they have become among the most
expensive.
Hellenic runs refineries and gas stations across the Balkans
but still derives the biggest part of its profit at home, where
fuel consumption has been hit by tax increases to shore up
public finances.
Despite the crisis, however, the company posted an
unexpected profit for the fourth quarter, helped by strong sales
from its natural gas and power generation units because an
unusually harsh winter boosted natural gas and electricity use
for heating purposes.
Net profit, adjusted for the value of the company's oil
inventory, stood at 17 million euros, compared with analysts'
average estimate of a 1.3 million euro loss.
"Gas and power fully supported our performance," Costopoulos
said. Expecting higher sales from its new refinery unit at
Elefsina, which is expected to start commercial operations in
the second quarter, the company decided to maintain its dividend
on 2011 earnings at the same level as last year, at 0.45 euros
per share.
Elefsina needs to start up and running so that Hellenic can
begin lowering its debt and become a more attractive
privatisation target.
The company has 350 million euros of debt maturing this
year, with a further 1.3 billion euros following in 2012.
"We have already started our refinancing discussions,"
Siamishis told the conference call, expressing hope that a debt
cut deal will allow Greece return to markets and ease Greek
companies' refinancing strains.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by James Jukwey)