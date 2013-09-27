(Adds details, company spokesman)
ATHENS, Sept 27 Greece's biggest oil refiner
Hellenic Petroleum has offered a voluntary redundancy
scheme (VRS) to as many as 300 employees, or almost 8 percent of
its total workforce, to cut costs, two company sources told
Reuters on Friday.
The offer predominantly targets administrative staff and a
deadline for eligible employees to apply expires at the end of
next month, the officials told Reuters on condition of
anonymity.
Hellenic has nearly 4,000 employees, about 80 percent of
whom are based in Greece. It runs refineries and petrol stations
across southeast Europe.
Several large Greek companies, such as the country's biggest
telecoms firm OTE, have offered voluntary exit or
retirement schemes to cut costs and remain competitive amid the
country's economic slump.
Hellenic Petroleum is 35.5 percent state-owned and the Greek
government plans to sell its stake as part of the country's
privatisation plan under the terms of its EU/IMF bailout.
The Latsis family holds a 41 percent stake, according to
Thomson Reuters data. The company has a stock market value of
about 2.4 billion euros on the Athens Stock Exchange.
The company declined to directly comment on the VRS. "As all
other corporations do, Hellenic Petroleum is in a constant
process of improving its services to consumers and all its moves
aim at constantly improving its competitiveness," a spokesman
told Reuters.
This is Hellenic's third VRS in the last five years and
forms part of a general drive to cut costs. The company earlier
this year refinanced its debt and completed the upgrade of a
refinery unit to boost exports and reduce its exposure to the
austerity-hit Greek market.
