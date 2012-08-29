* Adjusted net profit down 7.5 pct to 86 mln euros

* Analysts forecast adjusted net profit of 62 mln euros

* Adjusted EBITDA up 37 pct at 197 mln euros

* First shipments from upgraded Elefsina refinery in September (Adds details, CEO comment)

ATHENS, Aug 29 Greece's biggest refiner Hellenic Petroleum reported a much smaller than expected profit drop for the second quarter, as cost cuts and robust refining margins outweighed a slump in fuel demand in the austerity-hit country.

Net profit, adjusted for the value of the company's oil inventory, stood at 86 million euros ($108 million), down 7.5 percent from the previous year, the company said on Wednesday. That was higher than a 62 million euro average forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Hellenic runs refineries and petrol stations across the Balkans but makes most of its profit at home, where fuel consumption has been hit by tax increases aimed at shoring up public finances. Fuel demand in the overall Greek market dropped by 12 percent year on year, the company said.

Cost savings and the highest refining margins the company has enjoyed since 2008 helped it to lift operating profit. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 37 percent to 197 million euros, against the analysts' estimate of 146.9 million euros.

Chief Executive John Costopoulos said the company was pleased with a "positive" set of operating results despite "the adversities" faced in its markets.

Hellenic, which is partly state-owned, expects its performance to improve in the coming quarters after completion of upgrade works at its Elefsina refinery. First product shipments from the upgraded unit are planned for early September, the company said.

The sale of higher-value products from Elefsina is expected to improve cashflow, reduce the company's debt and help it to become a more attractive privatisation target under the country's EU-IMF bailout deal.

The company also said it was close to agreeing refinancing for more than 1 billion euros of loans due to be repaid in the last quarter of 2012 and first quarter of 2013. ($1 = 0.7958 euros)

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by David Goodman)