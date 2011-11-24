ATHENS Nov 24 Greece's biggest refiner Hellenic Petroleum reported on Thursday a loss for the third quarter, in line with forecasts, weighed by falling fuel demand in the austerity-hit country and refinery shutdowns for upgrades.

Net loss, adjusted for the value of the company's oil inventory, stood at 17 million euros, in line with analysts' average estimate of a 17.7 million euro loss.

The company's 1.1 billion euro investment to upgrade its outdated Elefsina refinery is set for completion by the end of this year, with commercial operations scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2012, the company said. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)