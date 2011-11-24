UPDATE 4-Oil prices fall on bloated U.S. fuel inventories, stalling China demand
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Updates prices)
ATHENS Nov 24 Greece's biggest refiner Hellenic Petroleum reported on Thursday a loss for the third quarter, in line with forecasts, weighed by falling fuel demand in the austerity-hit country and refinery shutdowns for upgrades.
Net loss, adjusted for the value of the company's oil inventory, stood at 17 million euros, in line with analysts' average estimate of a 17.7 million euro loss.
The company's 1.1 billion euro investment to upgrade its outdated Elefsina refinery is set for completion by the end of this year, with commercial operations scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2012, the company said. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)
Feb 8 Electric car maker Tesla Inc may enter the Indian market this summer, Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday.
ESSEN, Germany, Feb 8 In theory, a European energy market for weather derivatives should thrive in a region with seasonal changes, but bourses Nasdaq and EEX have seen little demand for wind power contracts launched in 2015, industry experts said.