ATHENS, June 10 Greece may reconsider when it sells its biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum, Deputy Energy Minister Asimakis Papageorgiou said on Monday after Athens failed to receive any binding bids for natural gas company DEPA.

Athens had planned to privatise Hellenic Petroleum in the last quarter of 2013 as part of an asset sale programme demanded by its European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders.