CORRECTED-Iceland flags new step in lifting of capital controls
STOCKHOLM, March 12 Icelandic authorities will present changes to the country's capital controls later on Sunday, a central bank spokesperson said.
ATHENS, March 31 Greece has picked Lamda Development, backed by Chinese and Arab funds, to develop a prime seaside property at the former Athens airport Hellenikon, the country's privatisation agency HRADF said on Monday.
Lamda Development, backed by China's Fosun and Abu Dhabi-based property firm Al Maabar, was the sole bidder for the project. The group improved last week its initial bid for the 99-year property lease by 25 percent, offering 915 million euros ($1.26 billion) for the sale.
HRADF officials had told Reuters that the improved offer was satisfactory and would most likely be accepted by the agency's advisers.
The sale of the 620-hectare property will help Greece meet its privatisation targets set by its international lenders, while the project is expected to create directly and indirectly about 50,000 jobs over 10 years.
($1 = 0.7271 Euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Deepa Babington)
STOCKHOLM, March 12 Icelandic authorities will present changes to the country's capital controls later on Sunday, a central bank spokesperson said.
* FY net loss 1.7 million dinars versus loss of 6.1 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, March 12 Hard currency curbs imposed by Nigeria's central bank have helped boost local food production, central bank governor Godwin Emefiele was quoted as saying by two newspapers on Sunday.