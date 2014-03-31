(Adds planned share offering, detail, background)

ATHENS, March 31 Greece has picked Lamda Development, backed by Chinese and Arab funds, to develop a prime seaside property at the former Athens airport Hellenikon, the country's privatisation agency HRADF said on Monday.

Lamda, backed by China's Fosun and Abu Dhabi-based property firm Al Maabar, was the sole bidder for the project. The group improved its initial bid for the 99-year property lease by 25 percent last week, offering 915 million euros ($1.26 billion).

HRADF officials had told Reuters that the improved offer was satisfactory and would most likely be accepted by the agency's advisers.

The sale of the 620-hectare property will help Greece to meet privatisation targets set by its international lenders, while the project is expected to create, directly and indirectly, about 50,000 jobs over 10 years.

Lamda, controlled by Greece's powerful Latsis family, has pledged to invest more than 7 billion euros to build infrastructure, a green park and residences at Hellenikon, which spans an area three times the size of Monaco.

The company said on Monday that is also planning a share offering to raise up to 150 million euros, part of which will be used to finance Hellenikon's development.

Once the Hellenikon deal is completed, the state will receive a third of the amount offered. The rest will be paid within ten years. Athens will also withhold 30 percent of the investment's future profit if return on the investment exceeds 15 percent.

Selling assets is crucial for the debt-ladden country, but Greece has lowered its privatisation targets several times because of red tape and struggles to attract bidders while it tottered near bankruptcy. It has raised about 2.6 billion euros since 2010.

Greece aims to raise a further 3.6 billion euros from asset sales this year but the bar may be lowered to about 2.8 billion euros because the sale of the gas company DEPA and utility Athens Water, initially planned for 2014, will be pushed back, HRADF officials have told Reuters. ($1 = 0.7271 Euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by David Goodman)