ATHENS, Sept 20 Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos will hold a second conference call with EU and IMF inspectors in as many days on Tuesday at 1700 GMT, his office said in a statement.

Athens hopes to clinch a deal for continued aid during that call, an official said late on Monday, after it pledged to take on as much austerity as needed to avoid a default that would likely trigger deeper turmoil on already shaky global markets.

