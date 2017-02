ATHENS Oct 14 Greece's Socialist government is ready to pay the political price for pushing through tough auterity measures demanded by international lenders to bail Greek out of impending bankruptcy, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Friday after days of worker protests.

"If the responsible thing to do involves political or electoral cost, then we are ready to assume it," he told lawmakers in parliament, ahead of a vote on the package expected next Thursday. (Reporting By Harry Papachristou)