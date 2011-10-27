ATHENS Oct 27 Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou will address the nation on television at 1700 GMT on
Thursday on his return from an EU summit which clinched a deal
to lower Greece's debt burden.
A statement from Papandreou's office said the prime minister
would first hold a meeting with President Karolos Papoulias to
inform him, followed by a cabinet meeting before his address.
"After the cabinet meeting, the prime minister will contact
political leaders. At 8 p.m. (1700 GMT) the prime minister will
address the nation," the statement said.
(Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Ingrid Melander)