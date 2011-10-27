ATHENS Oct 27 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou will address the nation on television at 1700 GMT on Thursday on his return from an EU summit which clinched a deal to lower Greece's debt burden.

A statement from Papandreou's office said the prime minister would first hold a meeting with President Karolos Papoulias to inform him, followed by a cabinet meeting before his address.

"After the cabinet meeting, the prime minister will contact political leaders. At 8 p.m. (1700 GMT) the prime minister will address the nation," the statement said. (Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Ingrid Melander)