ATHENS Oct 10 EU, IMF and ECB mission chiefs
meet Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos on Monday
morning with the intention of concluding talks on a key aid
tranche, a source close to the negotiations said.
"We are working on the assumption that meetings will wrap up
today," the source close to the talks told Reuters on condition
of anonymity.
The mission chiefs will then likely issue a joint statement
on Monday or Tuesday, to conclude their visit.
Once this is done, inspectors will prepare reports for euro
zone finance ministers and the IMF's board, who will decide on
the aid tranche.
Athens could run out of cash as soon as mid-November without
the new 8 billion euro aid installment, increasing the risk of a
default that would drag the euro zone deeper into a debt crisis
already shaking financial markets worldwide.
Senior officials from the so-called troika of EU, IMF and
ECB inspectors said last week they expected to conclude their
review soon but first wanted to receive more details on the
implementation and impact of plans to slash the public sector
workforce and increase taxes to plug a bigger-than-targeted
fiscal gap.
