ATHENS Dec 15 Greece is optimistic that talks with bankers on a debt swap deal that is key to slashing the country's debt mountain can be concluded in the next few weeks, a finance ministry official told Reuters on Thursday.

"Our target is to have a final deal with private lenders by the end of the year or in the first days of January 2012," said the official, who declined to be named.

"The mood is very positive, we are optimistic. Each week that passes, we come a step closer to reaching a deal with the private lenders," he said. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Ingrid Melander)