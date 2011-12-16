ATHENS Dec 16 Talks on a Greek debt swap
deal are making progress but there is no guarantee they will
lead to a voluntary deal with a high level of participation by
private bondholders, a senior troika official said on Friday as
EU, IMF and ECB inspectors wrapped up a one-week visit to
Athens.
Greece is scrambling to put together a new bailout plan with
the International Monetary Fund, the European Union and banks
that involves a complex debt-cutting deal before major bond
redemptions come due in the first quarter of next year.
"The ongoing (debt swap) discussions are constructive, they
are useful, but at this point it is too early to say what will
be the result," said the senior troika official who declined to
be named.
A deal with private investors who hold some 206 billion
euros of Greek bonds is key to slashing the country's debt
mountain.
But agreement has been held up by wrangling over issues
including the credit status and interest coupons on the new
bonds to legal guarantees to be offered by the official sector.
The official said talks were aimed at reaching a volutary
accord and avoiding a disorderly default but added there was no
guarantee of success. He said Greece could not take further
international aid for granted and must take swift action on
reform.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by James Mackenzie)