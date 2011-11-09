ATHENS Nov 9 Greece's new coalition government
will be announced on Wednesday after a series of meetings, the
prime minister's office said.
"The prime minister will meet the president of the republic,
then the president of the republic will call a political
leader's meeting and then the new government will be announced,"
an official at the prime minister's office said.
The official could not say when the meetings would take
place and gave no further details.
Earlier on Wednesday, party sources said that a plan for
former European Central Bank deputy head Lucas Papademos to lead
the new government had run into trouble, prolonging political
hiatus as the country heads towards bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Daphne Papadopoulou; Writing by Ingrid Melander;
Editing by Louise Ireland)