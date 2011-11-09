ATHENS Nov 9 Greece's new coalition government will be announced on Wednesday after a series of meetings, the prime minister's office said.

"The prime minister will meet the president of the republic, then the president of the republic will call a political leader's meeting and then the new government will be announced," an official at the prime minister's office said.

The official could not say when the meetings would take place and gave no further details.

Earlier on Wednesday, party sources said that a plan for former European Central Bank deputy head Lucas Papademos to lead the new government had run into trouble, prolonging political hiatus as the country heads towards bankruptcy. (Reporting by Daphne Papadopoulou; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Louise Ireland)