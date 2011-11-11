ATHENS Nov 11 Greece's new coalition government will be sworn in at 1400 GMT on Friday, two hours later than initially planned, the president's office said.

An official at the president's office declined to elaborate on the reasons the inauguration, originaly planned for 1200 GMT, was postponed.

Greek prime minister designate Lucas Papademos has not yet announced who will be part of his national unity government until early elections. (Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Ingrid Melander)