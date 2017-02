ATHENS Jan 10 Talks on a Greek debt swap deal have made progress but there is no deal yet, Deputy Finance Minister Filippos Sachinidis said on Tuesday, reaffirming that the aim was to clinch a voluntary agreement that renders the debt sustainable.

"There are developments in the talks, we are at a satisfactory point. There is no final text," Sachinidis told Real FM radio. "We want a voluntary agreement in which the private sector will participate and which will ensure the sustainability of Greek debt." (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Ingrid Melander)